Businessmen Asked To Take Benefits From Services Of FTO

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Businessmen asked to take benefits from services of FTO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Sherbaz Bilour Friday praised that the Federal Tax Ombudsman has played an important role for providing relief to the business community.

He asked the chamber members to take benefits from services of FTO in case of any complaints against FBR and its subordinate institutions regarding maladministration, injustice and their discriminatory attitude with them so that will help to get speedy relief through this important institution.

The SCCI chief termed the FTO as an effective forum for business community to address their complaints about income tax, sales tax, customs and federal excise duty, saying, the FTO steps were laudable to amicable address taxpayers' complaints against Federal board of Revenue and its subordinate institutions regarding Income, sale tax and federal excise duty.

Sherbaz Bilour was speaking to Advisor (Customs) Federal Tax Ombudsman Islamabad, Dr Arsalan Subuctageen, Advisor Incharge Income Tax/ Sale Tax Federal Tax Ombudsman Peshawar, Abdul Wadud, Kiramatullah Khan during a meeting held here at the Chamber House on Friday.

The SCCI chief praised the FTO for providing speedy justice and business-friendly policies, saying that it is distinguishing fact that the FTO had conducted an independent investigation on complaints of businessmen and disposed of them within 60 days, which could also provide relief to the trading community.

Emphasizing for establishment of close liaison between FTO, Sherbaz Bilour said that the terrorism-hit and covid-19 business of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was confronted with host of challenges and difficulties.

The SCCI president asked the taxpayers to take full advantages from services of FTO regarding unjust and discrimination of subordinate institutions of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Therefore, he urged the FTO to give special importance to the community of this region and to play its effective role in issues relating to tax.

Earlier, the FTO officials while exchanging views on the occasion asked the business community to approach their office for the resolution of complaints about income tax, sales tax, customs and federal excise duty. They said the FTO would continue to play its important and effective role against the discriminatory attitude and unjust decisions with taxpayers.

The senior officials said FTO had issued directives to the Federal Board of Revenue to make simple tax returns and issue separate forms of tax turns for different sectors. He said he won't disappoint the business community.

Dr Arsalan assured the business community that the FTO will continue its effective role against decisions on basis of injustice and discrimination against taxpayers. He asked the taxpayers to send their complaints on plain paper along with CNICs copy to FTO, on which instant action will be taken.

