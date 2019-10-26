Businessmen condemn Indian violation of ceasefire on LoC

(@FahadShabbir)

The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF), while strongly condemning India for its ceasefire violations along the Line of Control, expressed solidarity with the government and Pakistan armed forces saying the entire business community stands united along with nation against any foreign aggression and external threat

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th October, 2019) The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF), while strongly condemning India for its ceasefire violations along the Line of Control, expressed solidarity with the government and Pakistan armed forces saying the entire business community stands united along with nation against any foreign aggression and external threat.PIAF Chairman Mian Nauman Kabir said that targeting of innocent civilians by Indian Army was an attempt to justify their false claims of targeting alleged camps.

He said Indian Army will always get befitting response, as Pakistan Army can protect innocent civilians along LoC and inflict unbearable cost to Indian Army. He appreciated the armed forces for exposing Indian lies with truth, which attempts to justify its false claims and preparations for a false flag operation.He also opposed the illegal annexation of Occupied Kashmir by India and expressed full solidarity and support to the valiant struggle of the Kashmiri people, resisting repression and military might with their spirit, grit and determination.