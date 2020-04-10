UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Businessmen Decide To Devise Joint SOPs To Resume Industrial And Business Activities

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 09:27 PM

Businessmen decide to devise joint SOPs to resume industrial and business activities

As per government guidelines and precautionary measures to stem spread of the coronavirus, the businessmen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Friday decided to devise a joint Standard operating procedure (SOPs) by making proper consultation with government focal persons within two days after April 14 in order to resume industrial and business activities in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :As per government guidelines and precautionary measures to stem spread of the coronavirus, the businessmen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Friday decided to devise a joint Standard operating procedure (SOPs) by making proper consultation with government focal persons within two days after April 14 in order to resume industrial and business activities in the province.

They, however, made it clear that if the ongoing lockdown will be further prolonged despite the formulation of SOPs, then it would become difficult for the industrialists and traders to payout federal and provincial taxes in wake of their economic challenges and financing issues.

According to a press release, the decision was made during a joint meeting of industrialists and traders leaders, held under chairmanship of the United Business Group senior leader, former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour.

Notable among the participants, include Senator Nauman Wazir, Senator Mohsin Aziz, Senator Ghulam Ali, president Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz, Federal of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry vice president Qaiser Khan, Anjuman e Tajaran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chairman Shaukat Ali Kha, Anjuman e Tajaran Peshawar president Haji Muhammad Afzal, Central Tanzeem Tajaran Peshawar president Malik Mehr Elahi, Small Chamber founder president, Ihtesham Haleem, FPCCI former president Ghazanfar Bilour, former SCCI presidents Riaz Arshad, Zahidullah Shinwari, Adeel Rauf, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Malik Niaz Ahmad, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Industrialist Association Hayatabad Peshawar president Zarak Khan, Saraf Association Chairman Shakeel Saraf, Sanaullah along with industrialists and traders were present in the meeting.

The meeting unanimously decided to devise joint SOPs by making consultation with government focal persons and formed two committees to hold negotiations with government.

Members, which will be representing business community body for holding talks with government, include FPCCI former president, Ghazanfar Bilour, SCCI president Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz, FPCCI vice president Qaiser Khan, SCCI former president Zahidullah Shinwari, Anjuman e Tajaran KP Chairman Shaukat Ali Khan, Central Tanzeem Tajaran Peshawar president Mehr Elahi.

Whereas, members of the committee for formulation of joint SOPs, include FPCCI vice president Qaiser Khan, IAP President Zarak Khan, and former SCCI president Adeel Rauf.

The meeting made it clear that the representative committees comprised on industrialists and traders will hold talks with government regarding lockdown and other matters relating to the business community.

The meeting furthermore clarified that the business community is ready to fully cooperate with the government while keeping in current scenario.

However, they said the industrial and business activities will be resumed across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by following the SOPs and precautionary steps proposed by the committees and government after April 14.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Chambers Of Commerce Chamber Anjuman Ghulam Ali Shakeel April Commerce Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fire turns 20 mud houses into ashes

4 minutes ago

WAPDA hospital to reopen OPD from April 13

4 minutes ago

Russia Yet to Receive Ukraine's Invitation to Four ..

4 minutes ago

UK's Johnson Walks Around Hospital Ward, Talks to ..

4 minutes ago

KP reports three more deaths, 65 fresh COVID-19 ca ..

11 minutes ago

Muzaffarabad's Isolation Hospital receives first c ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.