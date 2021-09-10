UrduPoint.com

Businessmen Delegation Calls On Chief Collector Customs Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 11:16 PM

A four members delegation of Customs Agents Association led by Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, President Frontier Custom Agents Association called on first ever deputed Chief Collector Customs Peshawar, Ahmad Raza here on Friday

The delegation members during meeting with Ahmad Raza welcomed him over assuming the charge of Chief Collector Customs.

They expressed gratitude to Federal board of Revenue (FBR) over accepting the demand of Frontier Custom Agents regarding appointment of Chief Collector Customs.

The delegation members observed that due to posting of an official on the post, a lot of problems being faced by businessmen community would be resolved on priority basis.

On this occasion, Collector Customs Appraisal and Facilitation, Amjad Rehman, Collector Customs Preventive, Malik Kamran Azam Rajar, Director Transit Trade, Arbab Qaiser Hameed and Additional Collector Custom Appraisal, Muhammad Tayyab were also present on the occasion.

The Custom officials briefed delegation members about measures taken for facilitation of business community.

Speaking on the occasion, Zia ul Haq Sarhadi said at present time the major problem was detention of hundreds of trucks along with empty containers in Afghanistan.

Resultantly, shortness of heavy vehicles was being felt in port city of Karachi.

Due to this problem, he continued, the rent of a truck from Karachi to Jalalabad has shoot up to Rs. 400,000 to 500,000 from Rs. 150,000.

He said after take over of Taliban these empty trucks started coming back for few days but now again the practice was stopped.

Still around 2000 to 2500 trucks along with empty containers were stranded in Afghanistan and its time to take up this issue with relevant authorities.

He apprised meeting participants that now a days hundreds of trucks were coming from Afghanistan to Pakistan bringing fresh fruit including grapes, Apple, apricot, melon and vegetables.

Zia Sarhadi also demanded that officials of Frontier Corps and National Logistic Cell should reduce time for checking of containers as a result of which trade would increase in less time.

The delegation members also appreciated services of Ahmad Raza which he performed during his posting as Chief Collector Customs.

Ahmad Raza on this occasion assured delegation members of his full cooperation with business community.

He said he is aware about the problems being faced by businessmen and measures for its resolution would be taken with mutual consultation.

