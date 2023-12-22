Businessmen delegation calls on Collector Customs for discussion over hurdles in trade

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) A delegation of businessmen from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa called on the newly appointed Collector Customs Appraisement, Amjad-ur-Rehman for discussion over issues creating hurdles in trade in the region.

The seven-member delegation was led by President Frontier Custom Agents Association (FCAA), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The delegation members congratulated Amjad on his appointment and expressed hope for cordial relations between him and the business community of the province. They also lauded the services of outgoing Collector, Muhammad Ashfaq.

Speaking on the occasion, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi who holds the office of Coordinator Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) expressed his views over issues pertaining to trade, import and export from border posts including Torkhem, Ghulam Khan, Kharlachi, Angoor Ada, Peshawar dry port and airport.

Zia Sarhadi said since the Azhakhel dry port is not operational and transportation of export through train has almost finished.

The exporters are sending their consignments in private trucks as a result of which they have to pay additional fares for transportation which is inflicting a financial burden on them.

The Azhakhel dry port, he continued, was inaugurated with pomp and show around four years earlier but still, it is not made properly operational.

At the time of inauguration, he continued, the then Prime Minister, Imran Khan also announced that a special cargo train would be started from Azhakhel dry port to ply between Karachi and Peshawar.

Collector Custom, Amjad ur Rehman expressed the hope that he would resolve the issues faced by Custom Agents and the business community.

He also assured of taking up the issue of Azhakhel Dryport with the concerned authorities of Pakistan Railways.

Amjad said he belongs to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and fully understands the problems being faced by the business community of the province.

He also agreed with suggestions given during the meeting and said due consideration would be given to valuable ideas given by the business community for the promotion of commerce and trade in the region.