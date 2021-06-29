Businessmen delegation discusses issues with DC Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Chairman National Peace Council Pakistan and Executive Member Sarhad Peshawar Ghulam Bilal Javed on Tuesday along with a delegation met with Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Capt. (Retd) Khalid Mahmood to discuss matters pertaining to issues of business community.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Khan, Assistant Commissioner Syed Noman Ali Shah, traders and industrialists including presidents of associations, general secretaries of various bazaars of Peshawar city & Cantt and officials were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Captain (retd) Khalid Mahmood thanked the business community for their cooperation during the corona lockdown situation and said the business community was the backbone of any country's economic growth. He said expansion and improvement of trade and commerce was the need of the hour for the economic stability and prosperity of the country.

He assured that the district administration would take full care of the self esteem of the business community and their issues would be resolved through mutual consultation.

Addressing the meeting, Sarhad chamber President Sherbaz Bilour called for further strengthening of ties between the business community and the district administration and demanded that the district administration appoint a focal person to address the immediate problems of the business community.

He further said that old business hours should be re-imposed for the complete restoration of businesses affected by the coronavirus situation. The business community, he said, playing an important role in the development of the national economy and the self-esteem of the traders should be taken care of during tax collection and operations by the district administration.

The Deputy Commissioner also agreed to clarify joint modalities to ensure corona vaccination to the business community.