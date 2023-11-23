Open Menu

Businessmen Demand Infrastructure Improvement In Hyderabad, Jamshoro Industrial Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2023 | 08:06 PM

Businessmen demand infrastructure improvement in Hyderabad, Jamshoro industrial areas

The representatives of the businessmen of Hyderabad, Kotri and Nooriabad SITE areas have demanded improvement in these industrial zones so that the industrialists could make their efforts to bring stability in the economy of the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The representatives of the businessmen of Hyderabad, Kotri and Nooriabad SITE areas have demanded improvement in these industrial zones so that the industrialists could make their efforts to bring stability in the economy of the country.

They made such demand in a meeting of the co-ordination committee of industrialist and businessmen community of Hyderabad division chaired by Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah here at his office on Thursday.

Addressing the participants, the Commissioner said that the meeting had been convened to facilitate the business community and resolve their issues.

On the demand of industrialists, he informed that demarcation of the land in SITE areas of Hyderabad, Kotri and Nooriabad will be executed under supervision of a joint committee to be constituted soon.

“After demarcation of the land of site areas, the Registrar will be asked to keep entries of plots in industrial areas and maintain a record of rights", the Commissioner informed.

He maintained that those factories and small industries that still have not installed treatment plants and discharging industrial toxic effluent will be closed.

He directed the Deputy Commissioners of Hyderabad and Jamshoro districts to remove soft and hard encroachment and illegal occupations from site areas.

He said that the expo center of Hyderabad would be renovated soon so that Federal and provincial departments would provide the required funds.

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries Farooq Shaikhani raised the issues and problems being faced by industrialists.

He said that the infrastructure of site areas particularly poor drainage systems and acute shortage of drinking water was causing great inconvenience and it needs to be resolved without delay.

He also highlighted the issues of encroachment and grabbing of industrial land because of no clear demarcation of site areas.

Hyderabad industrial area alone is providing employment to five hundred thousand families but they are deprived of the basic amenities, he said and added, that illegal entries in revenue records should be cancelled and HDA and marketing committees should be forbidden to squeeze the tax because the industrial area is not under their jurisdiction.

Among others, the meeting was attended by business community representatives, Deputy Commissioners Hyderabad and Jamshoro, Superintendent Engineer HESCO, Managing Director SITE and Managing Director WASA.

Related Topics

Shortage Business Poor Water Hyderabad Jamshoro SITE Chamber Kotri From Employment

Recent Stories

Economic sovereignty imperative for sustained grow ..

Economic sovereignty imperative for sustained growth: FCCI president

8 minutes ago
 LDA demolishes another 23 illegal constructions

LDA demolishes another 23 illegal constructions

8 minutes ago
 Ashrafi stresses on comprehensive training for Haj ..

Ashrafi stresses on comprehensive training for Hajj, Umrah pilgrims for seamless ..

8 minutes ago
 KBP urges govt to order sugar mills to start worki ..

KBP urges govt to order sugar mills to start working from Nov 25

8 minutes ago
 92 fertilizers dealers arrested on over-pricing, b ..

92 fertilizers dealers arrested on over-pricing, black marketing in Punjab

8 minutes ago
 FCCI inks MoU with FAC for promotion of art and cu ..

FCCI inks MoU with FAC for promotion of art and culture

6 minutes ago
Six districts’ educational institution to remain ..

Six districts’ educational institution to remain closed on Friday

14 minutes ago
 SAU Academic Council approves addition of word “ ..

SAU Academic Council approves addition of word “technology” in name of Facul ..

14 minutes ago
 Livestock dept carries out vaccination drives on d ..

Livestock dept carries out vaccination drives on daily basis

14 minutes ago
 Spain gives voice to Palestinian cause in EU

Spain gives voice to Palestinian cause in EU

6 minutes ago
 Round-the-clock free food facility at Data Darbar

Round-the-clock free food facility at Data Darbar

14 minutes ago
 Australian HC calls on CM KP

Australian HC calls on CM KP

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan