Businessmen demand infrastructure improvement in Hyderabad, Jamshoro industrial areas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The representatives of the businessmen of Hyderabad, Kotri and Nooriabad SITE areas have demanded improvement in these industrial zones so that the industrialists could make their efforts to bring stability in the economy of the country.

They made such demand in a meeting of the co-ordination committee of industrialist and businessmen community of Hyderabad division chaired by Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah here at his office on Thursday.

Addressing the participants, the Commissioner said that the meeting had been convened to facilitate the business community and resolve their issues.

On the demand of industrialists, he informed that demarcation of the land in SITE areas of Hyderabad, Kotri and Nooriabad will be executed under supervision of a joint committee to be constituted soon.

“After demarcation of the land of site areas, the Registrar will be asked to keep entries of plots in industrial areas and maintain a record of rights", the Commissioner informed.

He maintained that those factories and small industries that still have not installed treatment plants and discharging industrial toxic effluent will be closed.

He directed the Deputy Commissioners of Hyderabad and Jamshoro districts to remove soft and hard encroachment and illegal occupations from site areas.

He said that the expo center of Hyderabad would be renovated soon so that Federal and provincial departments would provide the required funds.

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries Farooq Shaikhani raised the issues and problems being faced by industrialists.

He said that the infrastructure of site areas particularly poor drainage systems and acute shortage of drinking water was causing great inconvenience and it needs to be resolved without delay.

He also highlighted the issues of encroachment and grabbing of industrial land because of no clear demarcation of site areas.

Hyderabad industrial area alone is providing employment to five hundred thousand families but they are deprived of the basic amenities, he said and added, that illegal entries in revenue records should be cancelled and HDA and marketing committees should be forbidden to squeeze the tax because the industrial area is not under their jurisdiction.

Among others, the meeting was attended by business community representatives, Deputy Commissioners Hyderabad and Jamshoro, Superintendent Engineer HESCO, Managing Director SITE and Managing Director WASA.