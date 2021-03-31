Businessmen flay issuance of notices by trade related provincial departments

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Businessmen have flayed issuance of notices by industries and trade related provincial departments during crackdown on industrial units and urged Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to take prompt notice of unfriendly attitude of the departments.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, these reservations were conveyed by a delegation of businessmen from Hayatabad Industrial Estate and Small Industrial Estate Peshawar during meeting with Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Sherbaz Bilour here at the chamber house.

The meeting was informed about harassment of Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI), Employees Social Security Institutions (ESSI) and provincial Labour department to industrialists by using various tactics.

The participants expressed concern over inaction of the aforementioned departments despite bringing the issue into notice on several occasions.

Speaking on the occasion, Sherbaz Bilour expressed regret over harassment of industrialists by trade and commerce related departments.

SCCI chief said that the industries are the prime source of employment and attached jobs of a large number of people. He warned that the fragile national economy would be brought further into a complete collapse, if the illegal actions of the provincial government department couldn't' stop immediately.

He urged the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to issue instructions to stop the relevant departments from launching unnecessary raids and issuance of illegal notices forthwith, if in case he cannot do so, clearly asked the industrialists to close their manufacturing units.