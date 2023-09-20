Open Menu

Businessmen Form `Progressive Group' For Industrial Estate Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2023 | 07:56 PM

Businessmen form `Progressive Group' for Industrial Estate Peshawar

A group of around 100 businessmen have formed the `Progressive Group' for Industrial Estate Peshawar with the objective of ending the authority of a specific coterie of industrialists in running affairs of the estate and overcoming exploitations of the past 30 years

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :A group of around 100 businessmen have formed the `Progressive Group' for Industrial Estate Peshawar with the objective of ending the authority of a specific coterie of industrialists in running affairs of the estate and overcoming exploitations of the past 30 years.

According to a press statement issued here on Tuesday, the Progressive Group is formed during a meeting of industrialists held under the leadership of Bakhtiar Afridi and former President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Muhammad Ishaq.

The participants of the meeting also made a consensus decision to take part in the next elections of Industrial Estate Peshawar.

They also agreed to continue the election campaign despite their inability to submit nomination papers due to a stay order by the High Court over the holding of upcoming elections.

In the meeting, it was also decided that a grand gathering of the business community of Peshawar will be held for a larger consultation about the working of the group and increasing its membership.

During the meeting, a six-member committee was also constituted under the chairmanship of Bakhtiar Khan to supervise the affairs of the newly formed Progressive Group.

Other members of the committee are Muhammad Ishaq, Dr. Muhammad Yousaf, Faisal Kakakhel, Siraj-ud-Din, Jurjees Ahmad Siddique and Malik Sajjad.

Related Topics

Election Peshawar Business Chamber Commerce Afridi Industry Court Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

SCFD hosts Financial Forum 2023 with emphasis on d ..

SCFD hosts Financial Forum 2023 with emphasis on digital gateways

2 minutes ago
 Cold-blooded murder of Hardeep Singh in Canada exp ..

Cold-blooded murder of Hardeep Singh in Canada exposed Delhi's ugly face before ..

8 minutes ago
 Governor chairs senate meeting of AWKUM, suggests ..

Governor chairs senate meeting of AWKUM, suggests measures to overcome financial ..

8 minutes ago
 Pesco to reduce load shedding in areas of maximum ..

Pesco to reduce load shedding in areas of maximum recovery

15 minutes ago
 Man arrested for murder attempt on his brother in ..

Man arrested for murder attempt on his brother in law

15 minutes ago
 Commissioner assigned additional charge of DG PDA

Commissioner assigned additional charge of DG PDA

15 minutes ago
Charles III welcomed in France for first visit as ..

Charles III welcomed in France for first visit as king

15 minutes ago
 Most wanted dacoit killed in encounter with police ..

Most wanted dacoit killed in encounter with police

15 minutes ago
 AIIB’s debut operational office opens in Abu Dha ..

AIIB’s debut operational office opens in Abu Dhabi

32 minutes ago
 Woman killed over old enmity

Woman killed over old enmity

22 minutes ago
 Court halts Arshad Sharif case proceedings due to ..

Court halts Arshad Sharif case proceedings due to witnesses' absence

13 minutes ago
 US Fed likely to pause rate hikes and raise growth ..

US Fed likely to pause rate hikes and raise growth forecast

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan