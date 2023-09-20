Businessmen form `Progressive Group' for Industrial Estate Peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A group of around 100 businessmen have formed the `Progressive Group' for Industrial Estate Peshawar with the objective of ending the authority of a specific coterie of industrialists in running affairs of the estate and overcoming exploitations of the past 30 years

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :A group of around 100 businessmen have formed the `Progressive Group' for Industrial Estate Peshawar with the objective of ending the authority of a specific coterie of industrialists in running affairs of the estate and overcoming exploitations of the past 30 years.

According to a press statement issued here on Tuesday, the Progressive Group is formed during a meeting of industrialists held under the leadership of Bakhtiar Afridi and former President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Muhammad Ishaq.

The participants of the meeting also made a consensus decision to take part in the next elections of Industrial Estate Peshawar.

They also agreed to continue the election campaign despite their inability to submit nomination papers due to a stay order by the High Court over the holding of upcoming elections.

In the meeting, it was also decided that a grand gathering of the business community of Peshawar will be held for a larger consultation about the working of the group and increasing its membership.

During the meeting, a six-member committee was also constituted under the chairmanship of Bakhtiar Khan to supervise the affairs of the newly formed Progressive Group.

Other members of the committee are Muhammad Ishaq, Dr. Muhammad Yousaf, Faisal Kakakhel, Siraj-ud-Din, Jurjees Ahmad Siddique and Malik Sajjad.