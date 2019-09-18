Businessmen Forum clean sweep SCCI polls for 2019-20

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The Businessman Forum under leadership of Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, has swept the annual elections of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce of Industry for 2019-20 as the forum all candidates of Corporate and Associate Group won the contest with historic margin.

The polling for SCCI executive body election was held in chamber house, which remained continued uninterrupted from 8: 00 am to 6:00 pm. The result was announced on Tuesday night.

In Corporate Group, the Businessman Forum all candidates, Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervez bagged 286 votes, Mohammad Naeeem Butt was polled 273 votes, while Sherbaz Ghazanfar Bilour got 274 and Junaid Altaf secured 282 votes.

Similarly, in Associate Group, the Businessman Forum candidates, Haji Abdul Jalil Jan bagged 820, Sadiq Amin polled 812, Mujeebur Rehman 812 votes and Ghulam Bilal grabbed 767 votes in the elections.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Businessman Forum candidate Mohammad Sajjad on Bannu Township seat and Nasira Luqmani on a women reserved elected unopposed.

While talking to members of businessman men forum after overwhelming victory in SCCI executive body election, Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour said that the victory with huge margin of Businessman Forum in the election after hiatus of one decade is reflective of indiscriminate services for the business community. He vowed the BF will continue its services for the community in future.

FPCCI former president and Businessman Forum leader, Ghazanfar Bilour congratulated the whole business community and member of Businessman Forum of the province for smooth and peaceful conduct of the election.

He said that the forum will continue its services to business community and play integral role in resolution of their issues. He said they will not disappoint the business community.

Ghanzafar Bilour also thanked the member of SCCI Election Commission, Malik Niaz Ahmad, Mohammad Iqbal and Abidullah Yousafzai for peaceful and smooth conduct of the election