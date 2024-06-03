Open Menu

Businessmen Forum Leader Urges Govt To Allow Export Of Wheat Products

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Businessmen forum leader urges govt to allow export of wheat products

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Businessman forum leader and former Senator, Ilyas Ahmad Bilour has urged the government to allow export of wheat products to ease difficulties of the farming community and safe flour industry from destruction.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the BF leader Ilyas Bilour said farmers and flour industry are on the verge of destruction due to the prevailing scenario stating that the only solution is export of wheat products.

The businessman forum leader recalled that the former interim government of Punjab had stored 3.5million metric ton wheat in godowns and forced poor people to buy flour at the highest rates.

Today, he added, the incumbent Government of Punjab isn’t procuring wheat from farmers, which has created a crisis situation.

Ilyas Bilour emphasized that the Federal government should allow export of wheat products like maida, suji and choker flour and to take a decision in this regard promptly so that Dollars have come that will also come in it.

He said the country would gain a hefty revenue in the shape of foreign exchange in national kitty by enhancing the export of wheat products and it will bring economic stability as well as ease difficulties of the farming community and safe the flour industry from destruction.

The businessman forum leader called upon the federal government to take initiatives for uplift of agriculture, flour industry and farmers because prosperous growers and agricultural development is a guarantee for economic prosperity and progress.

Related Topics

Exchange Poor Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture Buy Progress From Government Wheat Industry Flour

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in Ciph ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in Cipher case

27 minutes ago
 Finance Minister vows to improve tax collection

Finance Minister vows to improve tax collection

2 hours ago
 Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Supe ..

Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Super Over

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two cases related to Haqeeqi Azadi ..

4 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebrat ..

U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebration of English Access Program

4 hours ago

Experience 120FPS gaming with Infinix GT 20 Pro –available in Pakistan now!

4 hours ago
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to another court

4 hours ago
 Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub

Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub

4 hours ago
 Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagra ..

Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagram

5 hours ago
 Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touch ..

Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life o ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan