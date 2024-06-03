Businessmen forum leader urges govt to allow export of wheat products

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Businessman forum leader and former Senator, Ilyas Ahmad Bilour has urged the government to allow export of wheat products to ease difficulties of the farming community and safe flour industry from destruction.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the BF leader Ilyas Bilour said farmers and flour industry are on the verge of destruction due to the prevailing scenario stating that the only solution is export of wheat products.

The businessman forum leader recalled that the former interim government of Punjab had stored 3.5million metric ton wheat in godowns and forced poor people to buy flour at the highest rates.

Today, he added, the incumbent Government of Punjab isn’t procuring wheat from farmers, which has created a crisis situation.

Ilyas Bilour emphasized that the Federal government should allow export of wheat products like maida, suji and choker flour and to take a decision in this regard promptly so that Dollars have come that will also come in it.

He said the country would gain a hefty revenue in the shape of foreign exchange in national kitty by enhancing the export of wheat products and it will bring economic stability as well as ease difficulties of the farming community and safe the flour industry from destruction.

The businessman forum leader called upon the federal government to take initiatives for uplift of agriculture, flour industry and farmers because prosperous growers and agricultural development is a guarantee for economic prosperity and progress.