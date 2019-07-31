Businessmen hail decision of opening Torkhem border round the clock

(@imziishan)

The business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has highly hailed decision regarding opening of Torkhem border round the clock (24/7), terming it historic step in boosting trade in the region

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has highly hailed decision regarding opening of Torkhem border round the clock (24/7), terming it historic step in boosting trade in the region.

The decision was taken in January 2019 in the wake of directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In the first week of August, Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to formally inaugurate 24/7 opening of Torkhem border with the objective of strengthening people to people contact and boosting trade ties with Afghanistan.

"The decision would have far reaching impact in increasing bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan besides enhancing economic and commercial activities in the region," commented Zia-ul-Haq, a leading businessman of KP and former Senior Vice President of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI).

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Zia Sarhadi said with increase in trade between the two countries, industries will flourish and job opportunities be created.

There is a huge potential of trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan which could be utilized fully by reducing border restrictions and facilitation of business community, Zia opined.

He also laid stress on improvement in border management and for reviewing Afghan Transit Trade Agreement.

Zia said trade between the both countries has shown reduction in recent years and recovery could be made through facilitation of businessmen by relaxing rules and reviewing of taxation.

He also appreciated fencing of Pak-Afghan border which has not only shown good results from security point of view but also helped in containing smuggling of goods into Pakistan.

"Round the clock opening of Torkhem border will benefit traders who had to wait for clearance of their goods after sun set," said Faiz Muhammad, President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

President SCCI, talking to APP, said most of business between Pakistan and Afghanistan consists of fresh fruits and round the clock passage of trucks would reduce risks of fresh fruits from becoming rot.

He also demanded of governments of Pakistan and Afghanistan to reduce tariff on goods being traded between the two countries, saying, the increased tariff was affecting business by reducing the volume.

"Promotion of trade is need of the hour for creation of livelihood opportunities for people and through such decisions we can achieve this goal," opined Ahtesham Haleem, a prominent trader and former President of Small Traders Association Peshawar.

He said increase in trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan directly benefit both the countries and its people and such decisions have direct impact on economy of region.

Ahtesham said the potential of Pak-Afghan trade is in billions of Dollars which can only be achieved through ease of doing business and round the clock opening of Torkherm border is a right step towards this direction.