Businessmen Hopeful For Further Improvement In Business: Shahbaz Gill

Businessmen hopeful for further improvement in business: Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said that the business community was hopeful for further improvement in business in coming days owing to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said that the business community was hopeful for further improvement in business in coming days owing to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"There was a time when the business community was forced to close businesses and industries due to the worst economic and security situation," he tweeted.

