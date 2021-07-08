(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan High Commission in London organized a virtual Khuli Katchehri on trade and investment opportunities between Pakistan and the United Kingdom (UK) wherein the business community of the two countries was apprised of import potential and investment prospects in Pakistan.

More than 70 British and Pakistani businessmen, office bearers of the chambers, and trade bodies attended the event held Wednesday which also highlighted the tariff concessions available in the UK market.

The event was attended by many existing and potential investors with keen interest in doing business with Pakistan.

Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan, Director General board of Investment, Pakistan Jamil Qureshi, Shafiq A Shahzad, Trade and Investment, Pakistan High Commission London and Akhtar, Commercial Secretary, Manchester responded to the questions raised by the participants.

The high commissioner during his welcome remarks said the UK was one of the largest trading and investment partners of Pakistan.

He said despite COVID-19 pandemic, and nationwide lock down, Pakistani exports to the UK and remittances from the UK recorded the highest ever growth and underlined the need to sustain this momentum.

He expressed his intention that the Pakistan High Commission, with the help of the business community, was endeavouring to further strengthen Pakistan-UK economic relations.

During the course of discussion, the business community raised various issues including the need for institutional reforms, trade disputes resolution mechanism, high cost on lands in the Special Economic Zones, and potential sectors for investment.

While responding to the questions, the envoy stated that the issues would be taken up with the authorities concerned in Pakistan and persistent efforts would be made to address their concerns.

The high commissioner asked the diaspora to open a Roshan Digital Account (RDA) for sending their remittances to Pakistan and benefit from investing in Naya Pakistan Certificates under RDA. Appreciating the contribution of the diaspora, the high commissioner urged the diaspora and foreign investors to take advantage of Pakistan's pro-business investment policy, One Window Facility for investors being offered by the Board of Investment and Ease of Doing Business reforms.

Board of Investment Director General Jamil Ahmad Qureshi appreciated the creation of this platform whereby the business community could informally discuss issues of bilateral trade and investment and concerns could be addressed immediately. In view of the positive feedback, it was agreed to hold such events on a regular basis.