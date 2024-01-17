- Home
Businessmen Leader Voices Concern Over Closure Of Pak-Afghan Border, Hurdle In Export
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2024 | 06:15 PM
Leader of Businessman Forum (BF) and former Senator, Ilyas Ahmad Bilour has expressed grave concern over closure of Pak-Afghan border and hurdles in export
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Leader of Businessman Forum (BF) and former Senator, Ilyas Ahmad Bilour has expressed grave concern over closure of Pak-Afghan border and hurdles in export.
In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Ilyas Bilour said exporters are facing huge financial losses and damages as goods loaded by a large number of trucks were stuck at Torkham border.
He said the government, and relevant institutions in consultation with the president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fuad Ishaq should resolve the issue at the earliest.
Bilour was of the view that the country’s economy was negatively impacted owing to the closure of the Pak-Afghan border.
He said trucks laden with food items, especially fruits, standing near border areas in long queues, are damaging while exporters are bearing the brunt of huge financial losses as well.
The businessman forum leader said the economy of both countries was also adversely affected due to halting movement of goods-loaded trucks on both sides of the border.
Bilour said halting of export is a serious issue and demanded the emergent steps to resolve the issues.
He suggested both governments along with the Pak-Afghan traders’ community should initiate talks at a high level in which recommendations of the SCCI president Fuad Ishaq should be implemented to ease difficulties of exporters, importers and traders’ community promptly.
