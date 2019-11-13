Businessmen Panel (BMP) warns govt of another hike of 31% in gas prices

The Businessmen Panel (BMP) of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has warned the government of another hike in gas prices by up to 31%, as the gas companies have sought an increase of up to Rs194 per unit in their tariffs

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th November, 2019) The Businessmen Panel (BMP) of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has warned the government of another hike in gas prices by up to 31%, as the gas companies have sought an increase of up to Rs194 per unit in their tariffs.The chairman of the Businessmen Panel (BMP) Mian Anjum Nisar said that the cost of doing business has already been increased manifold, leading to constant decline in exports but the Sui Southern Gas Company and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited are planning to put an additional revenue burden of about Rs94 billion on domestic as well as the industrial consumers, as they are planning to increase their tariffs, though the government has already raised gas prices by up to 190% in July this year under tough conditions of the $6 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme.

Mian Anjum Nisar added that electricity prices were also increased by Rs1.50 per unit which is unfortunate.