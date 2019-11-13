UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Businessmen Panel (BMP) Warns Govt Of Another Hike Of 31% In Gas Prices

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 04:56 PM

Businessmen Panel (BMP) warns govt of another hike of 31% in gas prices

The Businessmen Panel (BMP) of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has warned the government of another hike in gas prices by up to 31%, as the gas companies have sought an increase of up to Rs194 per unit in their tariffs

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th November, 2019) The Businessmen Panel (BMP) of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has warned the government of another hike in gas prices by up to 31%, as the gas companies have sought an increase of up to Rs194 per unit in their tariffs.The chairman of the Businessmen Panel (BMP) Mian Anjum Nisar said that the cost of doing business has already been increased manifold, leading to constant decline in exports but the Sui Southern Gas Company and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited are planning to put an additional revenue burden of about Rs94 billion on domestic as well as the industrial consumers, as they are planning to increase their tariffs, though the government has already raised gas prices by up to 190% in July this year under tough conditions of the $6 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme.

Mian Anjum Nisar added that electricity prices were also increased by Rs1.50 per unit which is unfortunate.

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan IMF Electricity Exports Business Chambers Of Commerce Company July Gas Government Industry Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Dar Al-Arkan of Saudi Arabia lists US$600 million ..

16 minutes ago

Govt extends full cooperation to strengthen Pak-Hu ..

9 minutes ago

Mozambique economy set to bounce back in 2020: IMF ..

18 minutes ago

Fujairah light distillates stocks drop to 14-month ..

46 minutes ago

WWF-Pakistan expresses concern over the conversion ..

50 minutes ago

Rupee gains 04 Paisa against dollar

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.