Businessmen Panel of FPCCI supports trade suspension with India

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The Businessmen Panel for FPCCI has supported the decision taken by the National Security Council regarding suspension of trade with India.

Chairman BMP, Mian Anjum Nisar in a statement here Friday cited the decision to be a bold step and further recommended that Pakistan may not be attend SAARC Chamber of Commerce meetings, under protest, in case of Indian presence there.

Claiming that Indian economy will be affected more than other countries, Nisar mentioned that in the first quarter of FY19-20, India's exports to Pakistan were $452.5 million and imports were $7.13 million.

In FY18-19, India total exports to Pakistan were $2.06 billion, while imports were $495 million, he said reminding that major items imported by the country from India included organic chemicals, plastics and dyes.

The BMP official also suggested need to engage the Government of Peoples Republic of China to call off trade with India in protest to the latter's declaration of Ladakh as a part of Union of India.

Anjum Nisar said under the given circumstances, there exist ittle chance of any breakthrough, and that India has once again jeopardized any chance for the stability of peace and harmony in the region.

"Trade ties and business relations themselves need a sharp boost to incentivise peace and enhanced connectivity between the countries,"he commented.

Reiterating his appreciation for the National Security Council decision to suspend trade relations and suspend diplomatic relations with India, the BMP chairman said the move is a direct fallout of Narendra Modi government's decision to remove all special provisions relating to Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories.

Mian Anjum Nisar condemning the Indian government decision to revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, he said masses need not to worry as the Pakistan Army has all the abilities and capabilities to frustrate nefarious designs of the enemies.

"Indian annexation of Kashmir has put the world's peace at stake," he said emphasizing that this will have its negative impact on the regional economy and push millions into poverty.