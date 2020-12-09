Businessmen Panel, Progressive Panel to clean sweep FPCCI polls: Ghulam Ali

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Former President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Ghulam Ali Wednesday hoped that the candidates of businessmen and progressive panels would clean sweep the election of FPCCI.

In a statement issued here he said after consecutive victories of businessmen and progressive panels in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan now their victory in FPCCI election is sure.

He said the president of FPCCI and chairman of businessmen panel Mian Anjum Nisar took unprecedented steps for the welfare of the business community and restored the dignity of the federation.

He said that Anjum Nisar also ended the culture of spending lavishly on foreign tours and hotels from chamber's funds, adding that a 20 per cent increase in chamber fee would also be reduced by next year.