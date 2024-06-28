Businessmen point out hurdles in newly introduced TAD plan for expediting Pak-Afghan trade

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Businessmen dealing in Pak-Afghan trade while pointing out some hurdles in smooth implementation of recently introduce Temporary Admission Document (TAD), have demanded awareness over the plan among government officials and stakeholders.

In a press statement issued here on Friday, Coordinator Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi said Pakistan government on June 2, 2024 started implementation of a plan that allows Afghan transporters to enter on the Temporary Admission Document (TAD) at border points to facilitate speedy bilateral trade between the two countries.

The facility has not been presently allowed to transporters carrying transit goods and only trucks of export goods can benefit, he explained.

However, Zia continued, authorities in Afghanistan have stopped hundreds of transit trade goods and demanding TAD relevant documents.

He said the misunderstanding amount operation of TAD has caused restriction of hundreds of trucks in Afghanistan which were on way back to Pakistan.

Similarly, he continued, there are some misunderstanding at embassy level as a result of which transportation of Pak-Afghan bilateral trade goods are facing delays.

Zia demanded of the authorities concerned to work on capacity building of the government functionaries and stake holders for effective implementation of TAD so that maximum benefit could be availed from the facility.