Businessmen Presents Cheques For 'Chief Minister Corona Control Fund'

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 11:28 PM

Chief Executive Officer Zenfa Pakistan Maqsood Basra called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Tuesday and presented a cheque worth Rs5 million on behalf of Pakistan New Energy Company (Private) Limited for 'CM Fund for Corona Control'.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer Zenfa Pakistan Maqsood Basra called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Tuesday and presented a cheque worth Rs5 million on behalf of Pakistan New Energy Company (Private) Limited for 'CM Fund for Corona Control'.

Meanwhile, President Zonergy Richard and Kevin also presented Rs. two million cheque to Chief Minister for coronavirus control fund. President Zonergy also donated 5000 masks.

The CM thanked their philanthropic passion and assured that every penny will be spent on the welfare of the needy.

The duty of the philanthropists had been increased in the unusual circumstances and it was a great social service to shoulder the burden of others, he added.

Usman Buzdar appealed the people to remain limited to their homes and asked the traders to fully follow SOPs.

"Businesses have been allowed but no one would be allowed to violate the SOPs, because precaution is important to protect human lives. We have to protect lives along with saving the people from hunger," the CM added.

Provincial Energy Minister Akhtar Malik, ACS (Energy), Secretary Energy and others were also present on this occasion.

