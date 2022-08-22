UrduPoint.com

Businessmen Representatives To Continue Their Routine Business Activities

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2022 | 07:05 PM

The representatives of traders and industrialists of Hyderabad have appealed to the community members to continue their routine business activities as the law and order situation is now under control in the city

In separate statements issued here on Monday, the officers bearers of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) and Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) said that the district administration and law enforcement agencies had adopted adequate security measures to protect the life and property of common people in the city therefore traders and industrialists should continue their business activities as usual.

President HCCI Adeel Siddiqui, Senior Vice President Najamuddin Qureshi and Vice President Awais Khan and President HCSTSI Muhammad Altaf Memon while strongly condemning the alleged act of desecration of Holy Qur'an on Sunday evening in Saddar area said that the law enforcement agencies had already taken prompt action in this regard.

After prompt action from the district administration and law enforcement agencies, they appealed to the citizens of Hyderabad to forge unity among their ranks, maintain peaceful atmosphere and avoid taking the law in their own hands.

They said that the culprit allegedly involved in this act had been booked and action in accordance with the law was being initiated against him. The business community should extend cooperation with the Police and law enforcement agencies so that peaceful atmosphere could be restored completely at the earliest, they urged.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon has imposed Section 144 Cr. P.C. and prohibited the assembly of four or more persons in Hyderabad Range with immediate effect till August 24, 2022.

