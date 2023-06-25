Businessmen role indispensable for elimination of illegal encroachments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Primary Health and Population Dr. Jamal Nasir has said that a plan has been made to control the traffic congestion on Murree Road and Commercial Market areas under which the rush points have been identified.

Additional police force will be deployed to keep the traffic flowing.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at the office of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi in which Chief Traffic Officer Taimur Khan, President Commercial Market Raja Tawheed, Secretary Commercial Market Union Haji Mumtaz and other relevant officials participated.

Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir said that the cooperation of the business community is indispensable for the elimination of illegal encroachments on Murree Road and the commercial market so that the flow of traffic continues and there is no disruption in it.

Dr. Jamal Nasir said that the flow of traffic is a long-standing problem in the commercial market and Murree Road and it has negative effects on the commercial activities in addition to the problems for the citizens.

He said that every possible effort is being made to control the traffic in a proper manner and in this regard Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chhata has taken important steps before.

He said that citizens from Islamabad come to Murree Road and Commercial Market for shopping, which causes traffic jam.

President Commercial Market Raja Tawheed and Secretary Commercial Market Union Haji Mumtaz thanked Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir and said that the business community will provide all possible support to solve the traffic and encroachment problems.

He said that the elimination of encroachments and the flow of traffic is a long-standing demand of the business community so that further increase in commercial activities in the city is possible.