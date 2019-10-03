UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Businessmen Seek Uninterrupted Electricity Supply To Industries

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 05:45 PM

Businessmen seek uninterrupted electricity supply to industries

Businessmen of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have demanded of the government to ensure uninterrupted power supply to industries and to exempt small industrial units from electricity load shedding to give boost to industrialization in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Businessmen of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have demanded of the government to ensure uninterrupted power supply to industries and to exempt small industrial units from electricity load shedding to give boost to industrialization in the province.

The demand was made by President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz while addressing meeting with a delegation of small manufacturers, led by General Secretary of the Small Industries Association Kohat Road Peshawar at the chamber house on Thursday.

SCCI Senior Vice President, Shahid Hussain, Vice President Abdul Jalil Jan, members of executive committee, Ghulam Bilal Javed, members of business community, Nadeem Rauf and Rashid Iqbal Siddique were present in the meeting.

Engr Maqsood Anwar said that small industries and businesses are backbone of the national economy. So, he urged the government to provide all utilities to large and small manufacturing units, like electricity, gas and other facilities to promote industrialization in the province.

He assured the delegation that Sarhad Chamber will take up issues of small industries and traders and will formulate policies in consultation with the business community.

He said the SCCI is prime and the only chamber of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, wherein exists representation of both industrialists and traders. He said the small industries have played pivotal role in economic stability and development of the country. He urged the government and relevant authorities to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to industries in KP.

The chamber president assured that they will make efforts for establishment of new small industrial estate in Peshawar. He said the imposition of additional taxes on small traders was unjust and unacceptable to them. He asked the government to make proper consultation with the chambers and business community regarding formulation of economic policies and imposition of any new tax.

He furthermore said the SCCI will formulate policies with due consent of the business community and will raise issues of industrialists and traders at every fora.

He praised the small industries and traders for their continuous support to government and contribution in national economy by paying various different taxes regularly.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Business Road Rashid Kohat Chamber Gas Commerce All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Netherlands and Ireland to host Pakistan before WT ..

9 minutes ago

OIC condemns terrorist attack on Malian Army Camp

9 minutes ago

OIC Affirms Continued Developmental Support to Som ..

9 minutes ago

Biomass Cluster Consultative Workshop held at NUST

19 minutes ago

Slack Ireland too strong for Russia at Rugby World ..

6 minutes ago

Nearly 11 million people send names to Mars on NAS ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.