Businessmen seek uninterrupted electricity supply to industries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Businessmen of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have demanded of the government to ensure uninterrupted power supply to industries and to exempt small industrial units from electricity load shedding to give boost to industrialization in the province.

The demand was made by President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz while addressing meeting with a delegation of small manufacturers, led by General Secretary of the Small Industries Association Kohat Road Peshawar at the chamber house on Thursday.

SCCI Senior Vice President, Shahid Hussain, Vice President Abdul Jalil Jan, members of executive committee, Ghulam Bilal Javed, members of business community, Nadeem Rauf and Rashid Iqbal Siddique were present in the meeting.

Engr Maqsood Anwar said that small industries and businesses are backbone of the national economy. So, he urged the government to provide all utilities to large and small manufacturing units, like electricity, gas and other facilities to promote industrialization in the province.

He assured the delegation that Sarhad Chamber will take up issues of small industries and traders and will formulate policies in consultation with the business community.

He said the SCCI is prime and the only chamber of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, wherein exists representation of both industrialists and traders. He said the small industries have played pivotal role in economic stability and development of the country. He urged the government and relevant authorities to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to industries in KP.

The chamber president assured that they will make efforts for establishment of new small industrial estate in Peshawar. He said the imposition of additional taxes on small traders was unjust and unacceptable to them. He asked the government to make proper consultation with the chambers and business community regarding formulation of economic policies and imposition of any new tax.

He furthermore said the SCCI will formulate policies with due consent of the business community and will raise issues of industrialists and traders at every fora.

He praised the small industries and traders for their continuous support to government and contribution in national economy by paying various different taxes regularly.