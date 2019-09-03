UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Businessmen To Be Brought Into Tax Net'

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 12:40 AM

'Businessmen to be brought into tax net'

SIALKOT, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) ::Regional Tax Office Sialkot Chief Commissioner Chaudhry Muhammad Tariq on Monday said that all measures would be adopted to bring businessmen into tax net.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at the FBR office.

He said that Regional Tax Office (RTO) approached to local businessmen to help them discharge their national obligation of paying tax, adding that every possible help had been provided to businessmen in this regard.

He said that FBR encouraged to increase number of registered people in sales tax and income tax and notices had been issued in this regard.

The chief commissioner said that data of electric meters including commercial and others would be obtained from Gepco and all unregistered people would be registered in tax roll.

He said that FBR was going to focus on fan industry, poultry, brick kilns and others.

He said the RTO registered 15 percent growth in the month of August, adding that the all efforts would be made to achieve budgetary target during the fiscal year.

Commissioners, Tehsin Muzaffar Ch, Mian Khalid Farooq were also present.

Related Topics

Sialkot August FBR All From Industry

Recent Stories

UAE Wants to Train More Astronauts for Arab World ..

8 minutes ago

Big fights destined for Abu Dhabi: UFC president

2 hours ago

RTA expands Tamkeen Programme to train 100 citizen ..

2 hours ago

Sikh girl marriage: Lahore High Court grants inter ..

10 minutes ago

Yemen's Houthis Attack Government Forces in Al Jaw ..

10 minutes ago

US Attorney General Drafted Law to Hasten Death Pe ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.