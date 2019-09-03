'Businessmen to be brought into tax net'

SIALKOT, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) ::Regional Tax Office Sialkot Chief Commissioner Chaudhry Muhammad Tariq on Monday said that all measures would be adopted to bring businessmen into tax net.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at the FBR office.

He said that Regional Tax Office (RTO) approached to local businessmen to help them discharge their national obligation of paying tax, adding that every possible help had been provided to businessmen in this regard.

He said that FBR encouraged to increase number of registered people in sales tax and income tax and notices had been issued in this regard.

The chief commissioner said that data of electric meters including commercial and others would be obtained from Gepco and all unregistered people would be registered in tax roll.

He said that FBR was going to focus on fan industry, poultry, brick kilns and others.

He said the RTO registered 15 percent growth in the month of August, adding that the all efforts would be made to achieve budgetary target during the fiscal year.

Commissioners, Tehsin Muzaffar Ch, Mian Khalid Farooq were also present.