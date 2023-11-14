Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2023 | 09:32 PM

Businessmen, traders, civil society laud services of KP Governor, holds coronation ceremony

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Business Community of the province and civil society of Peshawar here Tuesday arranged a coronation ceremony for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali for his services to business community and residents of provincial metropolis.

The ceremony among others was attended by Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali, President Business Community, Malik Mehar Elahi, Presidents of Nowshera, Mardan, Swat and Abbottabad chambers, representatives of traders and business organizations.

Addressing the ceremony, KP Governor said that Peshawar is his home and he would continue to serve its residents and come up to their expectations.

He said that his family including his son would work for people of Peshawar and make efforts to resolve their problems and issues.

He also urged people to avoid using imported items and said that we must enhance our resources to overcome financial problems. He said traders and business community should adopt a strategy to promote trade and strengthen country’s economy.

Speaking on the occasion, business and traders community lauded the services of KP Governor and express the hope that he would continue to serve the province with same vigor and dedication.

