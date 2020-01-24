UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Businessmen Urged Govt To Waive Off Taxes, Duties To End Inflation

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 07:26 PM

Businessmen urged govt to waive off taxes, duties to end inflation

The government should waive-off taxes and duties by decreasing electricity and gas prices besides creating opportunities for promotion of industry and trade to compete the world

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The government should waive-off taxes and duties by decreasing electricity and gas prices besides creating opportunities for promotion of industry and trade to compete the world.

These views were shared by newly elected Presidents of the Federal Chamber of Commerce and Industries Mian Anjum Nisar and Central Secretary General of the Businessmen Panel, Haji Ghulam Ali while addressing dinner party arranged by Chairman CNG Association and Executive Member of FPCCI Ghiyas Pracha.

They said that the newly elected leadership of FPCCI has raised the problems of business community on different forums in the short span of time and informed government authorities about the concerns of businessmen and traders.

They also welcomed the support and assurance of cooperation by Chairman United Business Group to the panel. 'We believed in joining hands with all for solution of problems confronted by industrialists and traders, promotion of trade and elimination of unemployment', they said.

Senator Dilawar Khan, Vice Presidents Businessmen Panel Qaiser Khan, Mohammad Ali Quaid, former Senior Vice Presidents Mirza Abdul Rahman, Fazal Elahi, Riaz Khattak, Executive Body members of Federation and distinguished industrialists across the country attended the event.

Related Topics

CNG World Electricity Business Chamber Ghulam Ali Gas Commerce Event All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

6 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.