Businessmen urged govt to waive off taxes, duties to end inflation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The government should waive-off taxes and duties by decreasing electricity and gas prices besides creating opportunities for promotion of industry and trade to compete the world.

These views were shared by newly elected Presidents of the Federal Chamber of Commerce and Industries Mian Anjum Nisar and Central Secretary General of the Businessmen Panel, Haji Ghulam Ali while addressing dinner party arranged by Chairman CNG Association and Executive Member of FPCCI Ghiyas Pracha.

They said that the newly elected leadership of FPCCI has raised the problems of business community on different forums in the short span of time and informed government authorities about the concerns of businessmen and traders.

They also welcomed the support and assurance of cooperation by Chairman United Business Group to the panel. 'We believed in joining hands with all for solution of problems confronted by industrialists and traders, promotion of trade and elimination of unemployment', they said.

Senator Dilawar Khan, Vice Presidents Businessmen Panel Qaiser Khan, Mohammad Ali Quaid, former Senior Vice Presidents Mirza Abdul Rahman, Fazal Elahi, Riaz Khattak, Executive Body members of Federation and distinguished industrialists across the country attended the event.