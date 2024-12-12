Businessmen urged to invest in minerals, mines industry to tap its potentials

The business community should come forward to invest in the minerals and mines sector to tap the potentials the industry offers to them as Pakistan has billions of dollars reserves which are, unfortunately, still untapped

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The business community should come forward to invest in the minerals and mines sector to tap the potentials the industry offers to them as Pakistan has billions of Dollars reserves which are, unfortunately, still untapped.

Pakistan Gems and Jewelry Development Company (PGJDC) Chairman Shahid Qureshi expressed these views while addressing a group of businessmen on special awareness session about Investment & Export Opportunities in Minerals and Mines sectors under the auspices of Ministry of Industries & Production at the Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI), here on Thursday.

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) had identified key export sectors, including Information Technology, Agriculture, and Minerals, to boost Pakistan's economy. It was highlighted that Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) is home to some of the world’s finest rubies, while Dera Ghazi Khan is rich in iron and gypsum, presenting significant opportunities for mining and resource development.

The Council streamlined the process for businesses by offering one-window facilitation, making it easier for entrepreneurs to engage with the government. According to the Chairman, these initiatives will help industries move forward with greater ease and efficiency.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently approved the establishment of a Gem and Jewellery City in Islamabad under the Special Technology Zones (STZ) Authority. The project aims to boost the gem and jewellery sector, providing a platform for growth and innovation.

Additionally, the chairman disclosed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was showing interest in Pakistan’s mining and petroleum sectors. A contract has been signed between the two countries to collaborate on these industries under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. "The government is seriously considering the establishment of a Gold Refinery in Pakistan," Qureshi said. "Discussions are currently underway," he added.

He stressed that all stakeholders were working diligently to stabilise the country’s economy, with particular attention to boosting key industries. In response to questions from business leaders, the Chairman of Pakistan Gems and Jewelry Development Corporation (PGJDC) assured that the country’s Gemology Lab would be modernised to meet international standards.

Qureshi also encouraged the business community to explore the SIFC’s digital platform, which provides detailed information about the services and facilities available for investors. He added that Pakistan’s emeralds are comparable in quality to those from Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley.

Earlier, MCCI President Bakhtawar Tanvir Sheikh expressed confidence that the business community would show interest in investing in the mining and minerals sector. He also noted that awareness sessions like these are vital for informing industrialists about emerging investment opportunities.

Former MCCI presidents Khawaja Muhammad Hussain, Khawaja M. Usman, Ex-SVP Naveed Chughtai, Jehzib Qureshi, Saleem Qureshi, and other key figures were also present.