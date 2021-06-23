UrduPoint.com
Busy In Preparations For Visit Of Russian President Putin, Says FM

Wed 23rd June 2021 | 12:06 PM

The Foreign Minister says relations between Pakistan and Russia have improved; confirms gas pipeline deal between Pakistan, Russian and Iran.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 23rd, 2021) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that they are busy in preparations for the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that relations between Pakistan and Russia improved. He also confirmed that a deal for gas pipeline between Pakistan, Russia and Iran was also finalized and preparations for ground-breaking ceremony of the deal were under progress.

“Pakistan is inching towards Russia,” said Shah Mahmood Qureshi, adding that preparations for the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin were under way.

In this regard, he said, ceremonies would be held in both Russia and Pakistan.

“I met Russian counterpart during my Turkey’s visit and we discussed about Russian President’s visit to Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister said that Pakistan also invited Chinese President for the visit and prepararation regarding his visit were also under way.

“China, Russia and Iran all are watching the role of India,” said Qureshi, revealing that no meeting could take place between the Indian officials and the Talibans.

“This is really matter of great curiosity that why Indians are making efforts to meet Afghan Talibans,” asked.

He said: “There is no progress in Afghan peace process as per our wishes. We want to help Afghanistan government,”.

“There is no unity in the thinking of Afghan leaders,” he added.

