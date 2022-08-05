UrduPoint.com

Butcher Arrested For Selling Cow Meat Infected With Lumpy Skin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Butcher arrested for selling cow meat infected with lumpy skin

SWABI, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) ::District Police Swabi on Friday launched a crackdown on butchers that were reportedly selling meat of animals infected with lumpy skin disease.

According to police spokesperson, police teams visited various areas of the district and checked quality of meat being sold by butchers.

In a raid conducted by Yar Hussain Police, a butcher was arrested for selling unwholesome meat of a cow that was infected by lumpy skin. The butcher was arrested after confirmation by a veterinary doctor about presence of the virus in meat of cow.

Case has been registered against the butcher while further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Doctor Swabi

Recent Stories

"Let's just say Mehwish and I are hot women," says ..

"Let's just say Mehwish and I are hot women," says Chitrangda Singh

3 minutes ago
 PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khal ..

PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khalid Butt

2 hours ago
 Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmir ..

Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmiri resistance: Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Econo ..

U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Economic and Development Assistance ..

2 hours ago
 Vets Care Students Professional Development Progra ..

Vets Care Students Professional Development Programme held at UVAS

2 hours ago
 ECP retains Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q Pre ..

ECP retains Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q President

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.