Butcher arrested for selling cow meat infected with lumpy skin

(@FahadShabbir)

SWABI, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) ::District Police Swabi on Friday launched a crackdown on butchers that were reportedly selling meat of animals infected with lumpy skin disease.

According to police spokesperson, police teams visited various areas of the district and checked quality of meat being sold by butchers.

In a raid conducted by Yar Hussain Police, a butcher was arrested for selling unwholesome meat of a cow that was infected by lumpy skin. The butcher was arrested after confirmation by a veterinary doctor about presence of the virus in meat of cow.

Case has been registered against the butcher while further investigation was underway.