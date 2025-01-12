Butcher Fined For Profiteering
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2025 | 08:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) A price control magistrate imposed fine on a butcher over profiteering, as he was found violating the rates of meat fixed by the government.
Price Control Magistrate Mahar Mulazim Hussain received complaint that meat was being sold at higher-than-fixed Rs.
800 per kilogram prices in Bahawalpur. A citizen, Musa Saeed, submitted an application with the office of the magistrate that butcher Iqbal was selling beef for Rs. 1,400 per kilogram. The magistrate reached the spot and inspected the price of beef. He found the butcher violating the official rate and imposed Rs. 4,000 fine on him.
