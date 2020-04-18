UrduPoint.com
Butcher Held For Overcharging In Faisalabad

A butcher was arrested from Sitiana road for selling meat at exorbitant rates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :A butcher was arrested from Sitiana road for selling meat at exorbitant rates.

District administration sources said on Saturday that Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari received a complaint that butcher Akbar Ali was selling meat at exorbitant rates at Sitiana road .

On the complaint, the AC City caught the butcher and handed him over to the area police.

A case has been registered against the accused.

