Butcher held for selling dead chicken

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) and police arrested a butcher for selling dead chicken during a raid at Adda Cahkrala on Wednesday.

Taking action on the information of selling dead chicken at Manshallah Chicken Shop, the PFA team along with a police party of Thengi police station raided at the spot.

The team recovered dead chicken from the shop and arrested the butcher Khadim Hussain.

PFA team filed an application for registration of an FIR against the butcher and disposed of the dead chicken on the spot.