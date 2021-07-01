UrduPoint.com
Butcher Held With 20 Maund Sub-standard Meat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 05:00 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Livestock department on Thursday captured a butcher and recovered over 20 maund sub-standard meat from his possession here.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, livestock department launched a crackdown against illegal slaughter houses and butchers involved in selling sub-standard meat to citizens.

During the crackdown, team captured a car loaded with 20 maund sub-standard meat which was going to be delivered at Rawalpindi.

Livestock team also arrested the butcher Imran Ali and get registered FIR against him with the Kuhna police station.

The deputy commissioner has directed officers concerned to continue crackdown against illegal slaughter houses and the butchers involved in selling sub-standard meat adding that no one would be allowed to put public lives at risk.

