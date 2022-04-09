UrduPoint.com

Butcher Involved In Selling Dead Chicken Meat Held, Case Registered

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2022 | 06:11 PM

Municipal Committee caught a butcher involved in selling dead chicken meat by seizing huge quantity of dead meat and registered a case against him

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Municipal Committee caught a butcher involved in selling dead chicken meat by seizing huge quantity of dead meat and registered a case against him.

Chief Officer MC Muhammad Akram along with MC officer regulations Muhammad Waqas Gujjar on a tip off raided at chicken shop owned by Muhammad Sajid resident of 497/ EB and recovered 2.

5 mound dead chicken meat which was later disposed off. The team caught the butcher and got lodged case against the accused.

On the occasion, Chief Officer Muhammad Akram Wahla said that those who play with human lives didn't deserve any relaxation.

