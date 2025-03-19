Open Menu

Butcher Killed During Robbery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Butcher killed during robbery

Unidentified robbers shot dead a butcher over resistance during a robbery in the area of Rodala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Unidentified robbers shot dead a butcher over resistance during a robbery in the area of Rodala police station.

A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that a butcher, identified as Tariq, was on his way after drawing cash from a local bank branch when armed robbers intercepted him near graveyard of Chak No.

280-GB on a link road and snatched Rs. 200,000 from him.

When the victim produced resistance, the criminals opened fire and killed the butcher on the spot.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arresting of the culprits, he added.

