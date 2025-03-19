Butcher Killed During Robbery
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 09:20 PM
Unidentified robbers shot dead a butcher over resistance during a robbery in the area of Rodala police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Unidentified robbers shot dead a butcher over resistance during a robbery in the area of Rodala police station.
A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that a butcher, identified as Tariq, was on his way after drawing cash from a local bank branch when armed robbers intercepted him near graveyard of Chak No.
280-GB on a link road and snatched Rs. 200,000 from him.
When the victim produced resistance, the criminals opened fire and killed the butcher on the spot.
The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arresting of the culprits, he added.
Recent Stories
RTA completes rapid enhancements to expand traffic capacity on Sheikh Zayed Road
UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 350 captives between Russia a ..
TikTok makes personalizing security settings easier
Linguistic expert urges students to generate digital content to ensure Sindhi la ..
DIG Tariq reviews security measures across city
Youth being equipped for modern world needs: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz ..
Five killed, several injured in Chiniot road accident
Dubai Health hosts Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust to enhance collaboration i ..
DIG Tariq pays surprise visit to PS Noon
Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood assumed interim charge as Rector of Virtual University
Police officer faces suspension for taking drink without payment
Akbari market restoration starts with CM approval
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Linguistic expert urges students to generate digital content to ensure Sindhi language’s represent ..2 minutes ago
-
Two shops burgled in a single night2 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq reviews security measures across city2 minutes ago
-
Youth being equipped for modern world needs: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif2 minutes ago
-
Five killed, several injured in Chiniot road accident2 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq pays surprise visit to PS Noon1 hour ago
-
Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood assumed interim charge as Rector of Virtual University1 hour ago
-
Police officer faces suspension for taking drink without payment1 hour ago
-
Akbari market restoration starts with CM approval1 hour ago
-
Govt addressing terrorism issues with iron hands: Kiyani1 hour ago
-
Army Chief General Asim Munir's "Hard State" Declaration Vision will yield long-term results. Khawaj ..2 hours ago
-
DC inspects public facilitation counters2 hours ago