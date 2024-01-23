ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed said on Tuesday that the butcher of Gujarat's inauguration of a temple on the ruins of Babri Masjid once again exposed the claim of India being the world's largest democracy.

In a statement, he said that religious polarisation is Indian state policy that destabilises regional peace and stability.

"Words fall short of condemning the democratic backsliding in India," he said. "While Muslims all over the region are hurt, we should also accept the historic fact that Jinnah was right, and Nehru was wrong".

He called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi "Netanyahu of our region", and added that Hindutva is modern-day Nazism.

The international community should take strict notice of the violent Hindutva ideology being exported from India, he said.

Ahmed said Pakistan stands with Indian Muslims in this time of pain.