ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed said on Tuesday that the butcher of Gujrat's inaugration of a temple on the ruins of Babri Masjid once again exposed the claim of India being world's largest democracy.

In a statement, he said that religious polarisation is Indian state policy that destabilises regional peace and stability.

"Words fall short to condemn the democratic backsliding in India," he said. "While Muslims all over the region are hurt, we should also accept the historic fact that Jinnah was right, and Nehru was wrong".

He called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi "Netanyahu of our region", and added that Hindutva is modern-day Nazism.

International community should take strict notice of the violent Hindutva ideology being exported from India, he said.

Ahmed said Pakistan stands with Indian Muslims in this time of pain.