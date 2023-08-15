Butcher shops sealed for selling meat on prohibited days

Assistant Commissioner Tank Aminullah Khan on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to the bazaar and sealed several butcher shops for violating rules by selling meat on meatless days

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Tank Aminullah Khan on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to the bazaar and sealed several butcher shops for violating rules by selling meat on meatless days.

He undertook the visit in line with directives of the provincial government to extend relief to citizens by providing essential food commodities at affordable price.

During the visit to Tank bazaar, the AC visited butcher shops, poultry shops, bakeries, hotels and groceries shops and inspected prices, quality and hygiene conditions.

He also checked warehouses of various edible items and checked the expiry and hygiene conditions and imposed fines on several shopkeepers for violating relevant rules.

During inspection, he also found several butchers selling meat on prohibited days and sealed their shops.

He asked the shopkeepers to display price lists at prominent places of their shops and provide quality items at officially-prescribed rates.