Butchers Arrested On Over Charging

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 07:40 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) ::The officials of the district administration Sunday raided different butcher shops situated in different localities and arrested them on over charging.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Timergarah along with other staff and police raided different butchers' shops after receiving the public complaints and arrested the butchers involved in charging more instead of selling the meat on government control rates.

The complaints were lodged by the citizens in the Control Room setup by Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Capt (retd) Aun Haider Gondal.

To address the public complaints regarding butchers by charging exorbitant rates, Younis Khan arrested the butchers besides failing in displaying the official rates.

More Stories From Pakistan

