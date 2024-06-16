Open Menu

Butchers Demand High Fee For Slaughter In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Butchers demand high fee for slaughter in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Butchers have increased their fee to maximum level for slaughter of sacrificial animals on Eid day while a layman can not pay such higher fee.

APP learnt on Sunday that butchers have increased their fee to incredible level. “I will charge Rs 7,000 for slaughter of goat and Rs 20,000 for slaughter of buffalo or cow,” Aslam, a butcher told APP here Sunday. When he was asked why he was charging higher fee while a layman was unable to pay so much money to a butcher due to sky-rocketing price hike then he laughed and replied, “You can conduct survey of market in Bahawalpur city where butchers have announced schedule of fee charging as Rs 10,000 for slaughter of goat and Rs 25,000 for slaughter of buffalo or cow”.

The butchers have also said that they would charge Rs 30,000 to 35,000 for slaughter of camel on Eid day. They, however, said that on second and third day of Eid-ul-Azha, they would charge lesser fee for slaughter of sacrificial animals.

