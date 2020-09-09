UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Butchers Directed To Slaughter Animals In Govt Abattoirs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 11:09 PM

Butchers directed to slaughter animals in govt abattoirs

District Director Livestock Kohat Dr Shahwar Anwar Wednesday directed President Anjuman Qasabaan to ensure animal slaughtering in the government approved abattoirs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :District Director Livestock Kohat Dr Shahwar Anwar Wednesday directed President Anjuman Qasabaan to ensure animal slaughtering in the government approved abattoirs.

He issued these directives in a meeting with a delegation led by the President Anjuman Qasabaan at his office.

Dr Shahwar directed to provide standard meat to people on government approved rates.

He said that several complaints about water-treated meat received so far, therefore, butchers should avoid these malpractices.

Related Topics

Kohat Anjuman Government

Recent Stories

UAE-KSA Real Estate - Post - COVID-19 conference c ..

26 minutes ago

Department of Community Development checks up on g ..

56 minutes ago

Coalition forces intercept, destroy Houthi-launche ..

1 hour ago

Civil Hospital receives 4 more dialysis machines

59 seconds ago

CCPO appreciates traffic wardens

1 minute ago

CTO reviews arrangements at traffic sectors

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.