Butchers directed to slaughter animals in govt abattoirs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :District Director Livestock Kohat Dr Shahwar Anwar Wednesday directed President Anjuman Qasabaan to ensure animal slaughtering in the government approved abattoirs.

He issued these directives in a meeting with a delegation led by the President Anjuman Qasabaan at his office.

Dr Shahwar directed to provide standard meat to people on government approved rates.

He said that several complaints about water-treated meat received so far, therefore, butchers should avoid these malpractices.