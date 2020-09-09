Butchers Directed To Slaughter Animals In Govt Abattoirs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 11:09 PM
District Director Livestock Kohat Dr Shahwar Anwar Wednesday directed President Anjuman Qasabaan to ensure animal slaughtering in the government approved abattoirs
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :District Director Livestock Kohat Dr Shahwar Anwar Wednesday directed President Anjuman Qasabaan to ensure animal slaughtering in the government approved abattoirs.
He issued these directives in a meeting with a delegation led by the President Anjuman Qasabaan at his office.
Dr Shahwar directed to provide standard meat to people on government approved rates.
He said that several complaints about water-treated meat received so far, therefore, butchers should avoid these malpractices.