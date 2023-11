(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The district administration imposed fines on butchers and fertiliser dealers due to overpricing here in Kotmomin tehsil on Friday.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Kotmomin Rab Nawaz visited meat and fertiliser shops to inspect their prices. He imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on violators over profiteering.