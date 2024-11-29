Butchers Fine For Selling Substandard Meat In D.I.Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2024 | 10:20 AM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi along with the team of livestock department paid a surprise visit to the bazaar and inspected butcher shops.
According to the district administration, the inspection was made following directives of the deputy commissioner to provide quality meat to the citizens.
They also check cleanliness in shops, and carried out verification of licenses of various shops.
During inspection, the team found that substandard meat was being sold at certain shops.
As a result, action was taken against the butchers, and heavy fines were imposed in accordance with the law.
Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abbasi said that providing quality and safe food to the public is the top priority of the district administration and no compromise will be made on the quality of food.
He said that crackdown against those unethical and unlawful business practices would continue and appealed to people to identify the profiteers in order to pass welfare-oriented measures’ benefits at grass-roots level.
