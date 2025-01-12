Butchers fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) imposed Rs. 420,000 fine on butchers on the charge of selling substandard meat in Faisalabad.

A PFA team inspected 264 meat shops and sealed one shop in addition to getting cases registered against four accused over violation of the health rules.

The team also confiscated 1800 kilograms (kg) substandard meat which was later on discarded, PFA spokesman said here on Sunday.