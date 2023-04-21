UrduPoint.com

Butchers Fined For Overcharging In Tank Bazaar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2023 | 03:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Tank Jamshed Alam Khan on Friday paid a surprise visit to the bazaar and imposed fines on several butchers for overcharging and poor hygiene conditions.

He undertook the visit in line with directives of the provincial government to extend relief to citizens by providing essential food commodities at affordable prices.

During the visit to Gul Imam, Pathan Kot, Tank bazaar, and suburbs, AAC inspected prices and hygiene conditions at butcher shops and found several of them violating relevant laws.

He said that the administration was making all-out efforts to extend relief to people during the holy month of Ramazan and in this regard, no hurdle or negligence would be tolerated.

He asked the shopkeepers to display price lists at prominent places in their shops and provide quality items at officially-prescribed rates.

