Butchers Fined For Selling Substandard Meats

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 03:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi along with the livestock department team paid a surprise visit to the bazaar and inspected butcher shops.

According to the district administration, the inspection was made following directives of the deputy commissioner to provide quality meat to the citizens.

They also took stock of cleanliness, and carried out verification of licenses of various shops.

During inspection, the team found that substandard meat was being sold at certain shops.

As a result, action was taken against the butchers, and heavy fines were imposed in accordance with the law.

Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi emphasized that it was the priority of the district administration to provide the public with quality and safe food.

In this regard, he said no compromise would be made and that such inspections would continue to ensure that food was provided in accordance with health and hygiene standards.

He also advised the shopkeepers along the Imamiah Gate to Topanwala Chowk to conduct their business within the designated boundaries and avoid placing goods on the streets to avoid traffic congestion.

APP/slm

