Open Menu

Butchers Fined For Selling Substandard Meats In Tank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Butchers fined for selling substandard meats in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Tank Shaukat Iqbal paid a surprise visit to the bazaar and inspected butcher shops here Sunday.

According to the district administration, the inspection was made following directives of the Deputy Commissioner to provide quality meat to the citizens.

The AC also took stock of cleanliness and carried out verification of licenses of various shops.

During the inspection, he found that substandard meat was being sold at certain shops.

As a result, action was taken against the butchers, and fines were imposed on two of them in accordance with the law.

Assistant Commissioner Shaukat Iqbal emphasized that it was the priority of the district administration to provide the public with quality and safe food.

In this regard, he said no compromise would be made and that such inspections would be continued to ensure the provision of food in accordance with health and hygiene standards.

Recent Stories

For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Ministe ..

For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Minister of State for Defence Affairs

5 minutes ago
 UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for a ..

UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for another four years

20 minutes ago
 European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate t ..

European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate to safeguard Red Sea navigation

20 minutes ago
 Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on mi ..

Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on migration’s impact on ecosyste ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution esta ..

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution establishing Abu Dhabi Folk Arts C ..

2 hours ago
 Bank of Sharjah acts as mandated lead arranger, bo ..

2 hours ago
UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiatio ..

UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiation Sector Workers

3 hours ago
 Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begin ..

Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begins in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 China constructs world’s first offshore floating ..

China constructs world’s first offshore floating production, storage vessel wi ..

4 hours ago
 Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday

Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday

4 hours ago
 China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Fe ..

China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Festival celebrations

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan