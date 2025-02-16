Butchers Fined For Selling Substandard Meats In Tank
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2025 | 04:00 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Tank Shaukat Iqbal paid a surprise visit to the bazaar and inspected butcher shops here Sunday.
According to the district administration, the inspection was made following directives of the Deputy Commissioner to provide quality meat to the citizens.
The AC also took stock of cleanliness and carried out verification of licenses of various shops.
During the inspection, he found that substandard meat was being sold at certain shops.
As a result, action was taken against the butchers, and fines were imposed on two of them in accordance with the law.
Assistant Commissioner Shaukat Iqbal emphasized that it was the priority of the district administration to provide the public with quality and safe food.
In this regard, he said no compromise would be made and that such inspections would be continued to ensure the provision of food in accordance with health and hygiene standards.
