Open Menu

Butchers, People Given Tips For Protection Of Sacrificial Animals’ Hides

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Butchers, people given tips for protection of sacrificial animals’ hides

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Deputy Director Livestock Jalalpur Pirwala Dr. Jamshaid Akhtar organized a gathering of butchers, prayer leaders and people from different walks of life at his office on Friday and guided them how to skin a sacrificial animal and how to keep it protected till the time it reaches market to become part of a chain of processes to add up to the national economic activity.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Jamshaid Akhtar appealed to the Imams of Masajid to train the people regarding protection of hides of sacrificial animals.

He advised the people to hire only skilled and experienced butcher for animal sacrifice. During skinning, he added, there should be no cut, not even a minor one, on the hides.

He advised the people to avoid putting hides in shopping bag or plastic bag after skinning. Instead, people should apply salt to the skin and keep it in a well-ventilated place so that its quality does not deteriorate.

Deliver the hide of sacrificial animals to the deserving persons immediately after the offering of religious duty i.e sacrifice so that it can be processed in time, he said.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, the national duty like protection of skins is as important, he said adding, “People would be playing a role in the national economy by protecting the hides of the sacrificial animals.”

Related Topics

Jalalpur Pirwala Market Prayer From Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Novice to Professional: Tips to Improve your Mobil ..

Novice to Professional: Tips to Improve your Mobile Gaming Abilities and Skills

19 minutes ago
 Sindh budget for financial year 2024-25 to be pres ..

Sindh budget for financial year 2024-25 to be presented today

52 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..

5 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today

5 hours ago
 Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3t ..

Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024

9 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024

10 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wick ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..

21 hours ago
 ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about ..

ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals

21 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC

21 hours ago
 Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget ..

Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests

21 hours ago
 PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan