Butchers, people given tips for protection of sacrificial animals’ hides

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Deputy Director Livestock Jalalpur Pirwala Dr. Jamshaid Akhtar organized a gathering of butchers, prayer leaders and people from different walks of life at his office on Friday and guided them how to skin a sacrificial animal and how to keep it protected till the time it reaches market to become part of a chain of processes to add up to the national economic activity.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Jamshaid Akhtar appealed to the Imams of Masajid to train the people regarding protection of hides of sacrificial animals.

He advised the people to hire only skilled and experienced butcher for animal sacrifice. During skinning, he added, there should be no cut, not even a minor one, on the hides.

He advised the people to avoid putting hides in shopping bag or plastic bag after skinning. Instead, people should apply salt to the skin and keep it in a well-ventilated place so that its quality does not deteriorate.

Deliver the hide of sacrificial animals to the deserving persons immediately after the offering of religious duty i.e sacrifice so that it can be processed in time, he said.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, the national duty like protection of skins is as important, he said adding, “People would be playing a role in the national economy by protecting the hides of the sacrificial animals.”