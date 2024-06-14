Butchers, People Given Tips For Protection Of Sacrificial Animals’ Hides
Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2024 | 06:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Deputy Director Livestock Jalalpur Pirwala Dr. Jamshaid Akhtar organized a gathering of butchers, prayer leaders and people from different walks of life at his office on Friday and guided them how to skin a sacrificial animal and how to keep it protected till the time it reaches market to become part of a chain of processes to add up to the national economic activity.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Jamshaid Akhtar appealed to the Imams of Masajid to train the people regarding protection of hides of sacrificial animals.
He advised the people to hire only skilled and experienced butcher for animal sacrifice. During skinning, he added, there should be no cut, not even a minor one, on the hides.
He advised the people to avoid putting hides in shopping bag or plastic bag after skinning. Instead, people should apply salt to the skin and keep it in a well-ventilated place so that its quality does not deteriorate.
Deliver the hide of sacrificial animals to the deserving persons immediately after the offering of religious duty i.e sacrifice so that it can be processed in time, he said.
On the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, the national duty like protection of skins is as important, he said adding, “People would be playing a role in the national economy by protecting the hides of the sacrificial animals.”
Recent Stories
Novice to Professional: Tips to Improve your Mobile Gaming Abilities and Skills
Sindh budget for financial year 2024-25 to be presented today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today
Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC
Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mohsin Naqvi calls on President Asif Ali Zardari5 minutes ago
-
HU, Matrix Pakistan organizes day long career development workshop6 minutes ago
-
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman16 minutes ago
-
10 dead, 1,431 injured in Punjab road accidents16 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM reviews measures for preparation of budget 2024-2516 minutes ago
-
High-level security meeting focuses on enhanced measures16 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1500-litre poor quality beverages26 minutes ago
-
Awareness walk held about dengue prevention36 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt allocates Rs5bn for tourism development36 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs evolving plan to prevent forest fire incidents36 minutes ago
-
Ban imposed on electronic cigarettes, vape and nicotine punches46 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad Police security plan for Eid-ul-Azha46 minutes ago