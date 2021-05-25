Butchers, vegetables' price-hikers arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The district administration while expediting crackdown arrested several butchers and vegetable price-hikers in City.

Aazaz Ahmed, Additional Assistant Commissioner, conducted surprise raids in different areas on Peshtikhara and Bara Roads, arresting several butchers, vegetables and fruits sellers on an overcharging and not displaying official price list issued by the district administration.

The assistant commissioner directed the shopkeepers to strictly follow anti SOPs and otherwise strict disciplinary action would be taken against violators.