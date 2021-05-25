UrduPoint.com
Butchers, Vegetables' Price-hikers Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 18 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The district administration while expediting crackdown arrested several butchers and vegetable price-hikers in City.

Aazaz Ahmed, Additional Assistant Commissioner, conducted surprise raids in different areas on Peshtikhara and Bara Roads, arresting several butchers, vegetables and fruits sellers on an overcharging and not displaying official price list issued by the district administration.

The assistant commissioner directed the shopkeepers to strictly follow anti SOPs and otherwise strict disciplinary action would be taken against violators.

