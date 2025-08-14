Butt Extends Heartfelt Greetings To Pakistanis On Independence Day
Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 01:38 AM
All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Information Secretary Mushtaq Ahmed Butt on Wednesday extended the heartfelt and sincere greetings to the people of Pakistan on the auspicious occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day (August 14) to be celebrated on Thursday
In his message on the occasion of Independence Day, he said that in 1947, as a result of the tireless struggle, sacrifices and sincere determination of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the Muslims of the subcontinent, a great Muslim state — Pakistan — emerged on the world map in the blessed hours of the month of Ramazan.
He paid glowing tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other leadership of the freedom movement and said that the political insight, foresight and prudent expediency of these leaders saved the Muslims of the subcontinent from the cunning of Hinduism.
Mushtaq Ahmed Butt said that the Kashmiri people are praying every moment for the stability, development and prosperity of Pakistan.
“A stable Pakistan is not only of exceptional importance to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, but it is also the backbone for us. Pakistan is the axis of the hopes of the Islamic nation and the bearer of the dignity of the Ummah at the global level.”
He said that Pakistan is a sacred trust and a center of spiritual connection for us, which is dearer to us than our own lives.
He said that a strong and stable Pakistan is fundamental and decisive for the Kashmir independence movement. After Allah Almighty, Pakistan is the biggest supporter, benefactor and advocate of the Kashmiri people, who are courageously raising the Kashmir issue at every forum around the world.
At the end of his message, he said that we should always pray sincerely to Allah Almighty for the stability of Pakistan and the freedom of Kashmir, because this is the path that will protect the sacrifices of our martyrs and guarantee a bright future for the coming generations.
